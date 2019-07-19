WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kosovo PM Haradinaj resigns after summon from Hague court
Ramush Haradinaj says he was resigning after being called to The Hague war crimes court linked to Kosovo's violent independence struggle.
Earlier this year, Ramush Haradinaj said Kosovo would respond to all the court's demands. / AFP
July 19, 2019

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, a wartime commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), said on Friday he has resigned after being called as a suspect before a war crimes court in The Hague.

"I received a call by the special court as a suspect and was offered to go as the prime minister or as an ordinary citizen of Kosovo. I chose the latter," Haradinaj, 51, told reporters.

The EU-backed court based in The Hague was set up in 2015 to try war crimes allegedly committed by the KLA, notably against Serbs, Romas and Kosovo Albanian political opponents during and after the 1998-99 war.

"Responsibility now goes to the president to start consultations to set the date of the [general] election. I will offer myself to the people again to get their trust. I am not accused, but [will be] questioned" by the court, Haradinaj said after a government meeting.

First indictments this year

In an interview with AFP news agency earlier this year, Haradinaj said Kosovo would respond to all the court's demands.

In mid-January, the special court began interrogations in The Hague, where two other former KLA officials, Rustem Mustafa Remi and Sami Lushtaku were questioned.

Kosovo media believe that first indictments are likely to be issued this year.

SOURCE:AFP
