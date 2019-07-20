White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with semiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss the US ban on sales to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources said on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the White House event, to which chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc have been invited, the people said.

A White House official confirmed the meeting would take place, noting that Google and Micron would attend, but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.

The subject of Huawei was expected "to come up but that it is not the reason why they are convening the meeting", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The future of US companies' ties to Huawei, the world's top maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.