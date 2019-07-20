BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban
The future of US companies' ties to Huawei, the world's top maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban
File photo taken on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in Beijing. / AP
July 20, 2019

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with semiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss the US ban on sales to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources said on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the White House event, to which chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc have been invited, the people said.

A White House official confirmed the meeting would take place, noting that Google and Micron would attend, but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.

The subject of Huawei was expected "to come up but that it is not the reason why they are convening the meeting", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The future of US companies' ties to Huawei, the world's top maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

Recommended

The move banned US companies from selling most US parts and components to it without special licenses, but US President Donald Trump said last month American firms could resume sales, with an eye on reviving trade talks with Beijing.

Several weeks after the announcement, details about what the new policy towards the company is are still not forthcoming.

Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. The US reportedly may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales in a matter of weeks.

One of the people briefed on Monday's meeting said Broadcom Inc was also invited to the White House event. Microsoft Corp was also expected to receive an invitation, the person said.

Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment. Google, Micron, Microsoft and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US