Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Saturday unveiled a slate of upcoming superhero films that includes "The Eternals" starring Angelina Jolie, "Blade" featuring Mahershala Ali, and a "Thor" sequel with Natalie Portman as a female Thor.

Jolie appeared on stage in front of 6,500 cheering fans, along with other "Eternals" cast members including Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek. The story about a group of immortal aliens is set for release in November 2020.

"I’m going to work 10 times harder," Jolie said when asked how she would approach the role. "We all know what the task is ahead, and we know what you deserve, and so we are all going to be working very hard so I am in training and thrilled."

Disney also revealed it will release "Thor: Love and Thunder," the fourth movie in the "Thor" series, in November 2021. Portman will take up the superhero's hammer as a female goddess of thunder.