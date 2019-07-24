WORLD
3 MIN READ
Is Boris Johnson the British Trump?
The US president has given his approval to comparisons between himself and the gaffe-prone Conservative politician.
Is Boris Johnson the British Trump?
Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is a favourite to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. / AP
July 24, 2019

They both have eyebrow-raising blonde hairstyles, a history of controversies surrounding alleged racist comments, and are known for their compulsive womanising, but is that where the comparisons end?

Donald Trump has lavished praise on his new British counterpart, Boris Johnson, who takes over as prime minister after fellow Conservative Theresa May stepped down.

The US president said the Conservative British politician “will be great” for the top job and spoke approvingly about comparisons some in the British media had made. “They call him Britain’s Trump,” he said.

The pair share a long history of controversies on subjects as varied as race and marital fidelity.

On Islam, Trump campaigned on a platform of banning Muslims from entering the US. While Johnson has shied away from such calls, he was a fierce critic of Islam before campaigning for senior political office.

In a 2006 book, Johnson wrote: “Islam inherently inhibits the path to progress and freedom.”

Recommended

On migration, Trump has fought tooth and nail to keep migrants from entering the US via its southern border with Mexico, describing those crossing in as ‘rapists’ and members of criminal gangs.

Johnson for his part used fear of migration as the backbone of his successful 2016 campaign for the UK to leave the EU.

On race as well, the pair have a controversial record. Trump last week told a group of four ethnic minorities, who are all US citizens, to ‘go back’ to where they came from. Meanwhile Johnson is on the record as describing black people as ‘piccaninnies’ and as having a ‘watermelon smile’ - the former is a racial slur and the latter a racist trope applied to black people by white supremacists.

In 2016, Johnson claimed former-US President Barack Obama had an ‘ancestral dislike of the UK’ because of his Kenyan heritage.

The pairing of Trump with Johnson on the international stage has worried many. 

“I really fear for the world when Trump is the face for the USA and Johnson is the face of the UK,” wrote one Twitter user, adding: “How did we let it get this far?”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon