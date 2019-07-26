Pakistan's main opposition parties held protest rallies in cities across the country on Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan's government of ruining the economy and seeking to intimidate and silence its opponents.

The so-called "Black Day" protests, a year after Khan's PTI party swept to power following a bitterly contested election, come amid mounting economic problems for Pakistan and a political climate that has grown increasingly angry.

Surging prices of fuel and everyday staples, a plunging currency that has lost a quarter of its value since the election and allegations of media censorship and stifling opposition voices has fuelled the protests.

"Every day in the presence of Imran Khan is a black day," Maryam Nawaz, leader of the PML-N party that was ousted from power in last year's election told a crowd of thousands of supporters in a football stadium in the western city of Quetta.

She accused Khan of accepting "dictation" from US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington and proposed a march on the capital Islamabad but did not name a date.

'Economic terrorism'

In Karachi, Pakistan's commercial capital, thousands of supporters of the PPP, Pakistan's other main opposition party, gathered to hear party leader Bilawal Bhutto, son of the murdered former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.