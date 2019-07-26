During the last weeks, German boat captain Carola Rackete made headlines all over the world. Together with the crew of volunteers of her Sea Watch 3, the 31-year-old woman rescued 53 refugees from a small dinghy in the Mediterranean in June. Two weeks after that incident, Rackete's ship, still carrying 40 refugees, defied authorities and docked in a small port in Sicily, Italy. As a result, she was welcomed with handcuffs.

Officially, the captain of the rescue ship was arrested for breaking an Italian naval blockade that was trying to stop her from docking the ship in Lampedusa. The ban was initiated by Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, a man who has become infamous for his harsh anti-migration policies and his xenophobic rhetoric in general.

Shortly after Germany called for the release of the Sea-Watch captain, Rackete was set free by an Italian judge, Alessandra Vella, who claimed that she had not broken any law. Vella also pointed out that Rackete had been carrying out her duty to protect human life. The release was a slap into the face of Salvini and his supporters.

However, Rackete still faces possible charges of helping illegal immigration, but the judge ordered her immediate release. Nevertheless, the controversy goes on, and while one side is celebrating Rackete as a heroine, others believe that she is equal to a criminal.

Europe's far-right parties and movement in particular have found a bogeyman. Even before Rackete was arrested, Salvini attacked her and other groups and NGOs who support and rescue refugees. “We will use every lawful means to stop an outlaw ship which puts dozens of migrants at risk for a dirty political game, " Salvini said in a Facebook video. Repeatedly, Salvini attacked Rackete specifically, calling her a “pirate” and a “criminal German”. After her release, the captain and activist announced she would take legal steps against the minister. In detail, Rackete's complaints says that Italy's interior minister spreads a “message of hatred” and participates in “vilification”, “delegitimisation” and “dehumanisation”. One of Rackete's aims is to prevent Salvini using social media channels like Facebook and Twitter.

Many people believe that Rackete is doing the right thing as she is saving the lives of those who are constantly ignored and dehumanised by the political leadership of most European countries. The Mediterranean Sea has become like a wall that regularly kills refugees. However, the criminalisation of refugee aiders just reached its recent peak in Europe with Rackete's case.