Just moments before opening fire on a crowd at a Northern California festival, the suspected gunman took to his now-deleted Instagram account to promote a book steeped in far-right, anti-Semitic and racist ideas.

On Sunday, Santino William Legan, 19, shot dead at least three people - including a six-year-old boy - and injured several more during the annual Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, according to police.

As he unloaded on the crowd, police shot Legan dead.

In his final Instagram post, Legan wrote that many towns were “overcrowd[ed]” with “hoards of mestizos and Silicon Valley white twats”, the Daily Beast reported on Monday.

Legan’s post echoed notorious conspiracy theories purporting nonwhite immigrants are replacing the white populations in Western countries.

Last October, when a far-right gunman shot dead 11 worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it later emerged that he had taken to the social media outlet Gab to claim Jews were facilitating the replacement of white Americans by encouraging immigration.

In California, Legan had been armed with an AK-47 assault-type rifle, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters, and the weapon had been legally purchased in Nevada three weeks earlier.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump imparted condolences for the victims and their families. “We express our deepest sadness and sorrow for the families who lost a precious loved one in the horrific shooting last night in Gilroy, California,” he said.

“We grieve for the families, and we ask that God will comfort them with his overflowing mercy and grace,” Trump said, going on to thank law enforcement officers “who swiftly killed the shooter”.

The Gilroy shooting was one of at least 249 mass shootings that have taken place across the US so far in 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive’s database.

Including victims of the deadly shooting in Gilroy, the Archive recorded at least 20 mass shooting-related deaths around the US in July alone.

Yet Andrew Patrick of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (CSGV) argued that while mass shootings attract the lion’s share of attention, the debate over gun violence should not overlook domestic violence and suicides.

“The mass shootings bring a lot of media attention, but we're also seeing mass shootings that don't even get covered anymore,” he told TRT World.

The Gun Violence Archive has documented 32,021 instances of gun violence of all types so far in 2019. Altogether, those incidents have resulted in at least 8,468 deaths.