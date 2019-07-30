The value of the British pound sterling (GBP) has dropped to its lowest point in over a year as market’s take in the new British prime minister’s position on Brexit.

With Boris Johnson doubling down on his threat to remove the UK from the EU without a deal by October 31, the pound dipped 1.1 percent to $1.22 .

Johnson, a Brexit hardliner, has formed a cabinet of filled with proponents of a so-called hard Brexit, including senior Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The sterling experienced its biggest drop against the dollar since the 1970s in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

“We see more GBP weakness to come,” ING said in a note to clients. “The current sterling meltdown is in line with our view that GBP risks are heavily skewed to the downside given the Brexit uncertainty and rising odds of an early election (our base case).”

Analysts are uncertain whether Johnson is trying to call the EU’s bluff to force them to negotiate a favourable deal for the UK’s exit from the bloc or whether he believes that a ‘no-deal Brexit’ remains inevitable.