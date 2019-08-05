TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan assures support to Khan over Kashmir crisis
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offers Turkey's steadfast support to Pakistani PM Imran Khan after India scrapped disputed Kashmir's special status renewing tensions in South Asia.
Erdogan assures support to Khan over Kashmir crisis
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, welcomes Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to Ankara, Turkey, Friday, January 4, 2019. / AP Archive
August 5, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed India's scrapping of India-administered Kashmir's semi-autonomy that brings the disputed region under direct New Delhi's rule. 

Khan phoned Erdogan to inform him about India's latest measure, said the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate in a statement.

Erdogan called on Pakistan and India to strengthen the dialogue process.

During the phone call, Khan informed Erdogan that India's "illegal" action will have serious implications for regional peace and security.

Khan reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the just cause of the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, the statement added.

Turkey's support

Erdogan also shared his concerns over the situation and assured Khan of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.

Recommended

India on Monday unilaterally scrapped a key law [Article 370 of Indian Constitution] which allowed Kashmir semi-autonomy in exchange for joining the Indian union after independence in 1947. 

The provision allowed India-administered Kashmir to enact its own laws and disallowed outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.

Fears in Kashmir

Kashmiris say the new Indian measure will turn them into a minority as Indians rush to buy properties in the picturesque Muslim-majority Himalayan region.  

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.

For three decades the India-administered part has been in the grip of a popular revolt that has left tens of thousands dead.

Armed Kashmiri rebels and many residents have fought for the region's independence or to join neighbour Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace