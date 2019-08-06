Turkey’s counter-terrorism offensives will move forward to a “different phase” in northern Syria soon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We’II move the process which we started with the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations [in northern Syria] forward to a different phase very soon,” Erdogan told the 11th Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan also stressed that Turkey will pay a heavy price later if it does not do what is necessary in northern Syria today.

"If needed, Turkey will absolutely protect its national interests [in Syria] either via dialogue, soft power, coercive diplomacy instruments or realpolitik," he added.

Turkey expects the creation of a 32-kilometre (20-mile) safe zone in northern Syria and has stressed that it wants the YPG/PYD terror group cleared in the region.

YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants, for more than 30 years.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, the EU, and Turkey.

Ankara and Washington have yet to hammer an agreement on the safe zone.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Ankara has "limited" patience and if efforts to find common ground with Washington fail, Turkey will have to create a safe zone in Syria on its own.

The Turkish president also said that Turkey is determined to eliminate PKK from Iraqi territory.