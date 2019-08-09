A Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors Thursday to close the investigation of soccer star Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him.

Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flavia Merlini and Estefania Paulin announced during the day that they agreed with a July 30 decision by police not to bring charges in the case. Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case Thursday night.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.

Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual. He is in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

“We decided in favour of the closing of the case because there is no sufficient evidence,” Merlini said at a news conference.

Paulin said the model did not produce any of the evidence she claimed she had, including a video that allegedly proved the player attacked her.

“The police investigator asked her to plug her phone to a computer so she could see the video, but she (Trindade) didn’t want to do that. She also refused to hand over her phone, and later she said it had been stolen,” Paulin said.