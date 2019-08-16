When a child ran into a shopping mall warning about an active shooter on August 3, the shoppers, who happened to be right next to the site of the fatal mass shooting in El Paso, did not pay any attention, because, “for one it's…just [a] little kid and for two we're at the mall and not at Walmart" Glendon Oakley told CNN.

The child’s warning has an unmistakable, yet metaphoric similarity to a bigger, yet unheeded, episode of caution which the recent Texas shooting’s genealogy can be traced back to. This bigger warning was resounding and clear, shouting its presence with the lives of 51 people in the Christchurch shootings.

Regarding his motives in carrying out the attack, the New Zealand shooter wrote in the sixth page of his 87-page manifesto: “Finally, to create conflict between the two ideologies within the United States on the ownership of firearms in order to further the social, cultural, political and racial divide within the United States. This conflict over the 2nd amendment and the attempted removal of firearms rights will ultimately result in a civil war that will eventually balkanize the US along political, cultural and, most importantly, racial lines.”

The New Zealand shooter’s manifesto mentions only one state within the United States: Texas. He wrote: “Soon the replacement of the whites within Texas will hit its apogee and with the non-white political and social control of Texas; and with this control, the electoral college will be heavily stacked in favor of a democratic victory so that every electoral cycle will be a certainty.” (P. 69)

Evidently, the New Zealand shooter’s manifesto and the subsequent mass shooting was practically a call of duty to the white nationalists in the US to act out what a French far-right ideologue first called the Great Replacement.