If Saudi Arabia could create its perfect useful idiot, it would be almost identical to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

It was on a stage in the Savoy in London, where Hearn announced that Saudi Arabia, Diriyah to be precise, was to be the location for the biggest fight in global boxing – the rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua for the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championship of the world.

Joining Hearn onstage was — rather oddly for such an announcement — not the fighters, but rather Omar Khalil of ‘Skill Challenge Entertainment’ which is the official event partner in Saudi.

Hearn, keen to liken the Saudi bout to the famous ‘Rumble in the Jungle’, has dubbed the fight with the less inspired title of the ‘Clash on the Dunes’. My suggestion would be ‘Thumper in the Theocracy’.

Though Hearn laughably attempted to claim that money was not a motive in him turning down famous boxing landmarks, such as Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas, or even Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as a UK location, the Saudis put up an unmatchable $100 million to host the fight.

With the combination of the greedy, wilfully ignorant Hearn, as well as the attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to craft a new image of the country via his ‘Reform Agenda’ as a bastion of investment and entertainment for the interminable opulence of global elites, you can guarantee that the manifold and large-scale human rights abuses carried out by the Kingdom didn’t come up during negotiations.

When asked about the human rights abuses, Hearn has denied any knowledge of their existence. When asked about the Kingdom’s brutal crackdown on genuine social and religious reformers, woman’s rights activists,journalists and the long-oppressed and brutalised Shia minority, he pleads absolute ignorance, even joking with one journalist that he wasn’t a politician.

Perhaps Hearn was on another planet when news of the grotesque mafia-style abduction and murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, seemingly ordered by MBS, rocked the world? Perhaps he’s missed the near-genocidal carnage Saudi has inflicted on Yemen for the past four years?

Or perhaps, more likely, Hearn simply doesn’t care?

Almost every attempt to bring these things up with Hearn is met with a stock response of him wanting to ‘grow boxing' in that part of the world for ‘the people in that region’, while offering up his glowing impression of Saudi’s ‘vision’ for turning itself into a new global hub for entertainment.

On the face of it, a character like Hearn is just a pawn in a much larger global game being played by Saudi to reinvent itself superficially, but it’s essential to understand the mentality between this two-way street of ‘sportswashing’ tyranny.

Given the anti-egalitarian nature of this endeavour, it’s of no surprise that racism and orientalism intersect with it, human life doesn’t even come a close second to profitability.