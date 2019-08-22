Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a new indictment, court officials said, as prosecutors seek to bolster their case with testimony from an actor who has accused him of a 1993 rape.

The disgraced movie mogul is due in court for the arraignment the same day an appeals court judge is expected to rule on his lawyers' request to move his trial out of New York City.

Prosecutors have said that the new indictment is meant to fix a problem with the existing indictment and won't result in additional charges. Nor should it delay Weinstein's trial, which is scheduled to start Sept. 9, they said.

Weinstein's lawyers called the prosecutor's decision to schedule a new arraignment "desperate measures" that "indicate more of a focus on obtaining a conviction at all costs than on seeking justice."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office sought out the new indictment after a judge ruled that the actor, Annabella Sciorra, couldn't testify at Weinstein's trial because she hadn't appeared before the grand jury that handed up the existing indictment.

Sciorra isn't one of the women whose allegations led to criminal charges against Weinstein, but prosecutors said in letters to the judge and Weinstein's lawyers last week that her testimony was vital to supporting charges alleging he's a sexual predator who committed sex crimes against multiple women.

Weinstein's lawyers had argued that prosecutors no longer had a legal foundation for those charges, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction, after they dropped a charge last year involving another accuser.

The judge, James Burke, has ruled that other accusers who aren't involved in the criminal case can testify as prosecutors look to show a pattern of misconduct.