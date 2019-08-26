France on Monday issued a short statement at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders on several issues, but it was not a communique along the lines of those usually drawn up at the annual summit, reflecting divisions.

The issues were trade, Iran, Libya, Ukraine and Hong Kong.

The statement said the seven industrialised nations were committed to open and fair world trade and to global economic stability.

It said they wanted significant changes to the World Trade Organization to make it more efficient in protecting intellectual property, resolving disputes more quickly and eradicating unfair trade practices.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 3-day gathering of G7 leaders in southwest France came in under budget and was "one of the least expensive" Group of Seven summits ever.

G7 world leaders are now looking ahead to what's next after the summit came to a close in Biarritz.

Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was prepared to meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani within weeks, after talks about Tehran's nuclear programme at the G7 summit in France.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood brings more from Biarritz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had made a surprise appearance on the sidelines of the summit in Biarritz on Sunday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

TRT World spoke to Tara Kangarlou, a journalist and expert on Iran, who explains why the Trump-Rouhani meeting would be significant.

Brexit