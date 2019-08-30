This week marks the second anniversary of the Rohingya ethnic cleansing. Although international rights bodies such as the UN’s top human rights body defined this massacre as a textbook case of genocide, the global response was not only inadequate but also an outright abandonment.

At least 100,000 Rohingya refugees rallied in camps in Bangladesh on 25th August to remember and pray for the deceased two years ago from the genocide inside the Rakhine state of Myanmar that forced more than 730,000 to flee across the border.

This second anniversary of the genocide coincides with several significant events in the saga of the Rohingya people’s collective memory. On the one hand, the Bangladesh government is trying to repatriate the Rohingya people. On the other hand, the pro-government Bangladeshi media has initiated a smear campaign against Rohingya refugees based on unfounded stories of crime.

On top of that, the Myanmarese government has done nothing that could be taken as a signal that it has any genuine interest in taking back the Rohingya people.

This is, however, not the first time the Bangladesh government is trying to repatriate the Rohingya people. At the end of last year, Bangladesh previously attempted repatriation. That plan was delayed by the Bangladeshi government, after international concern over the idea of repatriating victims into the hands of the very same people who carried out the genocide.

The reason that attempt failed is precisely the same reason why it failed this year: nobody wants to go back. On the day of supposed repatriation, not a single registered Rohingya refugee showed up to be repatriated.

But why would the refugees want to go back to their lands? Is it that the promise of a prosperous new dawn awaits them in Bangladesh? Not really.

Bangladesh’s best offer yet to the Rohingya people is an uninhabited and muddy Bay of Bengal island ‘civilised’ as home. Threats and intimidations of even downgrading the current standard of living for the refugees are heard from top Bangladeshi government officials. Yet the Rohingya people do not want to go back simply because going back would mean suicide.

Life in the refugee camps is not easy, however, as one refugee has told the media that she at least does not have to fear for her life here. "If I go back there, I will die."

The Rohingya have been demanding basic demands such as citizenship, ensuring the security of their lives, a right to return their homes and farmlands -many of which are burnt to ashes.