On March 13, Muhammed Usman took a bus from from Gusau, the capital city of Nigeria's north-west state of Zamfara, to see his family in Dangulbi, a small farming community about 50 kilometres away.

Half an hour into the trip, the bus came under a heavy fire. A fully armed gang of 18 members shot at the travellers from the front and rear end of the vehicle for several minutes. Usman grabbed a child who sat next to him and crouched down beneath the seat, covering him with his body.

As the gunfire stopped, Usman found the child had died in his arms.

“The bullet struck his head,” Usman told TRT World. “I didn’t know I was the only person who survived except when I saw the blood and corpses.”

The mother of the child died in the same incident - and apart from Usman, not one person survived the shooting.

The assailants were young – drawn largely from Nigeria’s emerging kidnapping cartels - whose brutality has worsened over the past one year. They rode motorcycles, brandishing AK47s, G3s, AK-49s and machete

A 50-year-old primary school teacher in Zamfara state, Usman was taken as a captive, blinded, handcuffed and led into the woods.

“We drove deeper and deeper into the forest. We trekked when the road got bad,” he said. "We were at the centre of a thick forest when my eyes were opened. It took us five hours. It was already late in the night.”

Usman was detained in a small hut, his body strapped with a chain. A young, armed guard stood outside to keep an eye on him. Several other men and women were detained in separate huts.

Usman’s is one among hundreds of kidnapping cases taking place in Nigeria every year. It is difficult to place precise figures and numbers on the crime as a result of a lack of fact-finding measures and sometimes, the clandestine nature of the crime. At any rate, kidnapping cases, beyond its changing dynamics, are now more widespread. That, at least, is what increased media reports indicate.

Days in the kidnappers Den

Over the course of Usman's first night in the unknown forest, he heard human voices, rustling in the bushes and intermittent gun shots from afar.

At daybreak he was fed with rice and salt – an unexpected show of kindness from a group that had gunned down innocent people including children the previous day.

But it didn’t take long for the group to switch back to brutality. “Almost every hour someone threatens to kill you. And they kill sometimes,” Usman said.

More days passed. Usman learned the forest was a safe haven for several other kidnapping groups. For Usman's kidnappers, he was a rich man who could fetch an initial ransom of $555,000 (200 million naira). In the end, they settled on $4,150 and let him go.

The kidnappers are open to negotiating the ransom money but if the victim's family refuses to pay or fails to raise the money, they show no remorse in killing and dumping the body in the forest. There are places of torture too, where victims are pressured with cruel punishments to comply.

“Even far from the trench I could feel the strong smell. The guard said I would be killed and dumped in that place if I don’t cooperate,” said Usman.

Usman said the kidnapping cartels have cultivated resources to gather intelligence on civilian movements, military operations against them and their alliances. The Nigerian military has consistently raided villages and forests in the northern states of the country to weed out organised criminal syndicates.

“They [the kidnapping cartels] predicted military operations at least three days ahead of time,” Danladi Mohammed, who was kidnapped in late March, told TRT World.