The ongoing war in Syria exacerbates the refugee crisis every passing day. The Syrian regime and Russian air strikes in Idlib have increased the refugee flow on the Turkish border. Tens of thousands of civilians have already fled north from Idlib to the Turkish border.

A UN official said more than 1,000 civilians were killed in and around Idlib's demilitarized zone in northwestern Syria in the last four months.

Turkey is concerned that the regime’s assault on Idlib will push hundreds of thousands of people stuck close to its borders, and create a new refugee crisis at a time when public opinion in Turkey has turned with unease toward the 3.6 million Syrians already living in Turkey.

In order to prevent another refugee influx, Turkey has proposed to establish a safe-zone at 30 km (20 miles) into northern Syria where it’s planning to build housing, provide humanitarian support, and relocate thousands of refugees, in addition to providing safety and security for the Syrian refugees. Turkey and the United States agreed last month to jointly create a safe zone in northeast Syria, from which the PKK terror group's Syrian arm PYD/YPG are expected to withdraw. However, Washington's foot-dragging has continued to delay the project, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his dissatisfaction that “the safe zone remains in name only.”

The president’s criticism of the international community came as a warning to the EU that if Turkey is not provided with sufficient support to deal with the refugee crisis, it would allow safe passage to the refugees on their way to Europe.

In some international circles, Erdogan’s statement has been perceived as a bluff to obtain concessions both from the US as well as the EU on the safe zone, but for others who have closely followed the Turkish president, this rhetoric can turn into a reality. The burden is getting heavier for Turkey and the virtue of patience has its limits. If Ankara does not get the assistance that was promised before, there is nothing more to be done but open the gates.

Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement in 2016 to find a solution to the influx of refugees heading to the EU. Under a 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey imposed stronger controls to halt the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe. The deal involved a total of 6 billion euros in financial aid to be given to Turkey alongside visa-free travel for Turkish citizens throughout the EU.