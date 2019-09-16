TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
More families flock to anti-PKK protest in Turkey's Diyarbakir
Families are continuing to join an anti-PKK sit-in outside the office of HDP opposition party which has been known to have links with the terror group.
More families flock to anti-PKK protest in Turkey's Diyarbakir
Families join a sit-in protest outside the HDP provincial office in Diyarbakir, saying their children joined the ranks of the terror group through members of the HDP. September 13, 2019. / AA
September 16, 2019

More families on Monday joined a sit-in protest outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition political party, accusing it of recruiting young people to the PKK terror group.

The protest started on September 3 after a mother, Fevziye Cetinkaya, said her 17-year-old son was forcibly recruited by the PKK through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) - a move that spurred almost 40 families to join the protest.

Vahide Sunar, a mother who attended the sit-in on Monday, said she joined the protesting families for her son Ahmet Sunar, who was kidnapped by the PKK in 2014 in the Dicle district of southeastern Diyarbakir province.

“I got courage after seeing the protesting families here and joined them,” Sunar said.

Recommended

Noting that she has a special child to take care of, Sunar said she will keep on coming to the sit-in whenever she can.

Five Iranian families also joined the sit-in protest for their children ⁠— who were kidnapped by the PJAK, the offshoot of the PKK terrorist group based in Iran.

Last month, another mother, Hacire Akar, staged a similar protest near the party's office. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to several who suffer the same circumstances.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK ⁠— listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU ⁠— has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace