More families on Monday joined a sit-in protest outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition political party, accusing it of recruiting young people to the PKK terror group.

The protest started on September 3 after a mother, Fevziye Cetinkaya, said her 17-year-old son was forcibly recruited by the PKK through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) - a move that spurred almost 40 families to join the protest.

Vahide Sunar, a mother who attended the sit-in on Monday, said she joined the protesting families for her son Ahmet Sunar, who was kidnapped by the PKK in 2014 in the Dicle district of southeastern Diyarbakir province.

“I got courage after seeing the protesting families here and joined them,” Sunar said.