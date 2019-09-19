A federal court in San Francisco took the unusual step of using the word "torture" to describe the treatment of a Palestinian man while he was in CIA custody following the September 11 attacks.

The Ninth US Court of Appeals in San Francisco used the word in a 2-1 ruling to describe the harsh interrogation methods used against a prisoner known as Abu Zubaydah while he was held in clandestine CIA detention facilities overseas.

"To use colloquial terms," said the court wrote, "Abu Zubaydah was tortured."

The court on Wednesday ruled Zubaydah's lawyers can question two former CIA contractors who designed the government's interrogation program for an investigation in Poland, where Zubaydah was held from December 2002 to September 2003. The Ninth Circuit ruling said the two contractors could face limited questioning.

Joseph Margulies, a Cornell University law professor who represented Zubaydah for more than a decade, said the ruling was a milestone.

"It's the first time an appellate court, to my knowledge, has come right out and said that the enhanced interrogation techniques were torture," Marguelies told the San Francisco Chronicle. "We're no longer going to equivocate."