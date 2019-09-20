For the first time, researchers have been able to estimate the profits that multinational companies have moved to tax havens without paying their share of corporate tax in the countries where they actually earned the money.

And the picture they paint isn’t good.

More than $650 billion each year is shifted to low-tax jurisdictions such as Luxembourg, a figure that corresponds to nearly 10 percent of global corporate tax, a report by Thomas Torslov and Ludvig Wier of the University of Copenhagen and UC Berkeley’s Gabriel Zucman, has found.

The biggest losers are EU member state, despite steps taken by the bloc in recent years to curb the practice of transfer pricing - a technique used by big firms to move profits via a network of offshore subsidiaries.

But when the research team analysed the data for 2015-2017 period they found the policy initiatives including the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) mechanism have not had the desired result.

“We thought the level of profit shifting will go down but it’s completely constant,” Wier told TRT World.

“To really fix the system, we need a new way of taxing multinationals on a global level.”

Wier and his colleagues have created an interactive map which reveals how much corporate tax a country is losing to different tax havens.

Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Bermuda, and Singapore are among the places where multinationals park their profits because of really low tax rates or none at all.

The countries from where the profits were being shifted include UK, Germany, China, France and Italy, Brazil, and India.

Around $667 billion was shifted to low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland by the likes of Google in 2016.