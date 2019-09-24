In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's highest court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal.

The unanimous, strongly-worded Supreme Court judgment declared his order to suspend Parliament "void and of no effect."

The court found that Johnson acted to limit debate by lawmakers on Britain's impending departure from the European Union in violation of Parliament's constitutional role.

"The court is bound to conclude [...] that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said at the ruling.

"Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices," Hale said.

"It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lord speaker, to decide what to do next," she said.

Johnson said he disagreed with but would respect the ruling.

"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course parliament will come back," he told British broadcasters during a visit to New York.

Renewed call for new elections

Johnson on Tuesday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruling.

"The obvious thing to do is call an election. Jeremy Corbyn is talking out the back of his neck," Johnson told reporters on a visit to New York, referring to the Labour leader.

Downing Street says Johnson will fly back from a UN General Assembly in New York overnight, earlier than planned.