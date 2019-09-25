Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the centre stage on Tuesday during the UN General Assembly session as he criticised world leaders for failing to resolve troubles in Palestine and Kashmir.

During his speech, Erdogan held an image of the time-lapsed map of Israel, which showed how the Israel had gobbled Palestinian territories over the decades.

"Where was Israel in 1947 and where is it now," he said as he displayed the map in which Palestinian land marked in green color could be seen taken over by Israel.

"Israel is still expanding and Palestine is still shrinking."

His speech drew immediate reaction on Twitter where #OurVoiceErdogan became one of the top ten globally trending hashtag with more than 330,000 tweets.

His speech inevitably led to comparisons with leaders of the Arab world who have started to ignore Israeli aggression as they turn their fury towards Iran.

Even though only Egypt and Jordan have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, some countries such as the United Arab Emirates have hosted Israeli officials in recent months, indicating a shift in their policy.