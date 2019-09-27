WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry
Gaza's health ministry says Saher Othman, 20, was hit in the chest on Friday and died in hospital.
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry
A protester runs with a pole carrying several Palestinian flag away from smoke during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip on September 27, 2019. / AFP
September 27, 2019

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during renewed demonstrations and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border fence Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Sahar Othman, 20, was shot by Israeli forces in the chest near Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said in a statement.

Palestinians have been gathering for weekly demonstrations at various points along the border since March 2018.

The protests are demanding Israel end a crippling blockade of the strip and allow Palestinians to return to lands they fled in the 1948 war that founded the Jewish state.

Israel says any such return would mean an end to the Jewish state and accuses the strip's Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests.

Recommended

A further 32 Palestinians were shot and wounded in Friday's demonstrations, the ministry said.

An Israeli military spokesman said around 7,000 "rioters and demonstrators" gathered in multiple locations, with participants hurling rocks and explosives towards troops.

At least 309 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the protests began, the majority during the demonstrations.

Eight Israelis have been killed in Gaza-related violence over the same period.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in and around Gaza since 2008.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data