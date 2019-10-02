More than 40 flights are scheduled to fly on Wednesday to bring back 7,100 people back to the country, following the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had 30,000 more passengers to bring back to Britain, entering the 9th day of its two-week-long peacetime repatriation operation.

Britain launched an investigation on Tuesday into the auditors who signed off on accounts for the now-bankrupt holiday giant Thomas Cook, as the company's French branch went into receivership and its Belgian division collapsed.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said in a statement that it will examine whether accountancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) –– which replaced PwC as Thomas Cook's auditors in 2017 –– acted properly in scrutinising its books.

"The FRC has commenced an investigation into the audit by EY of the financial statements of Thomas Cook Group Plc for the year ended 30 September 2018," it said.

The regulator "will keep under close review both the scope of this investigation and the question of whether to open any other investigation in relation to Thomas Cook, liaising with other relevant regulators to the fullest extent permissible".

If the watchdog's probe uncovers any wrongdoing, it could spark a severe reprimand and a fine for those involved.

The FRC probe comes after a parliamentary business committee launched its own inquiry on Thursday into Thomas Cook's management conduct, pay, accounting and auditors, and regulation.

'Serious candidates'

Also on Tuesday, the French arm of Thomas Cook said that a commercial court had placed it in receivership, and that "several serious candidates" had already shown interest in buying the company.

Thomas Cook France, which employs 780 people, had already declared insolvency last week in the wake of its parent company's bankruptcy.

It said the court in Nanterre, outside Paris, had set a deadline of October 22 for potential takeover bids, and a new court hearing on November 5 to examine any offers.

"The goal is to ensure continued operations for the French subsidiary and rapidly find a takeover solution," Thomas Cook France said.