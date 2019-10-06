WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali president dismisses coup speculation following attacks
There has been speculation talk of a military coup in the African country after recent attacks left dozens of soldiers dead near the border with Burkina Faso.
Mali president dismisses coup speculation following attacks
In this file photo taken on September 26, 2019 Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York. / AFP
October 6, 2019

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Sunday rejected as speculation talk of a military coup after recent attacks left dozens of soldiers dead near the border with Burkina Faso.

Keita said lessons would be learned after 38 soldiers were killed in two attacks last week, a death toll that observers say is probably an underestimate.

"No military coup will prevail in Mali, let it be said," the president said in remarks recorded Saturday and released on Sunday. "And I don't think this is on the agenda at all and cannot worry us," he added.

Also on Sunday, the UN mission MINUSMA said one peacekeeper was killed and five others were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in the northeast of the former French colony.

The peacekeepers were carrying out a security patrol near the town of Aguelhok when the device detonated, spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter.

Recommended

Keita said after the attacks last Monday and Tuesday in the central towns of Boulkessy and Mondoro that the semi-desert country was "at war".

"What happened at Boulkessy could, unfortunately, happen again," Keita said of the attacks, which evoked memories of a 2012 army coup in Mali.

The assailants used heavily armed vehicles in the raids on the two military camps, during which the government said troops killed 15 militants.

The militants made off with a large number of arms, ammunition and equipment — local media said about 20 vehicles were captured, including some mounted with machine guns.

Sources said Malian special forces and foreign allies, including French warplanes and helicopters, helped to quash the attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data