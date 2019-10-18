When a right-wing extremist assassinated Walter Lubcke, a pro-refugee regional politician in June, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said his country had found itself in the midst of a neo-Nazi terrorism epidemic.

“Eighty years after the beginning of World War Two, politicians have again become victims of right-wing terrorists. Because of their beliefs. Because of their commitment to our country,” wrote Maas in an op-ed for The Bild.

If Maas’ observation needed an accompanying fire alarm, then it got one when a right-wing extremist attacked Jewish worshippers at a mosque in the city of Halle on the holiest day of the Judaism calendar – Yom Kippur – on October 9, leaving two people dead and two others injured.

German authorities have described the assault as an “anti-Semitic” terrorist attack carried out with a likely “right-wing extremist motive.”

Had worshippers inside the synagogue not heard the sound of gunshots coming from outside, giving them time to lock the entrance door, it’s likely the casualty count would’ve numbered in the dozens.

Neither the assassination of Lubcke nor the attack on the synagogue are anomalies or isolated incidents, but rather are part of a measurable upward trend in neo-Nazi violence.

According to the country’s domestic intelligence service (BfV), there are approximately 13,000 violent right-wing extremists in Germany today.

The word “violent” requires further emphasis here. It’d be worrisome enough were there 13,000 right-wing extremists in a country the size of Germany, but that authorities have identified such a large number of “violent” right-wing extremists is cause for alarm.

I mean, it’s easy to imagine the national freak out that would follow any Western government announcing it had identified 13,000 violent Islamic jihadists within its borders.

Although, counterterrorism and security officials agree the violent right-wing extremist movement has grown more radical and increasingly threatening in the past half-decade or so—partly as a reaction to an influx of refugees fleeing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East—the country has somewhat been asleep at the switch in coming to terms with what is now a neo-Nazi domestic terrorism crisis.

“It is clear that rightwing extremism has been underestimated,” Timo Reinfrank, managing director of a German foundation that engages against far-right extremism, told The Financial Times. “There is still a sense that the far-right scene can be kept under control. That [approach] has to stop.”