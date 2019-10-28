Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez swept to a first-round triumph in Argentina's presidential election Sunday, official results showed, bringing to an end the crisis-plagued rule of market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri.

Fernandez, a 60-year-old law professor, had nearly 48 percent of the votes — crossing the threshold for outright victory — after 94 percent of the votes had been counted, with centre-right incumbent Mauricio Macri trailing at 40.53 percent.

To win outright, Fernandez required 45 percent, or 40 percent with a 10 point margin over his nearest rival.

His win also caps a remarkable political comeback for his running mate, ex-president Cristina Kirchner, who will be his vice-president.

Thousands of ecstatic Fernandez supporters cheered and danced outside his Frente de Todos party headquarters in Buenos Aires.

"It's a great day for Argentina," a smiling Fernandez told reporters after exit polls and his own party's tallies had given him victory.

Macri, 60, conceded with around 80 percent of the vote counted and pledged "a healthy and constructive opposition."

He said he had spoken by phone to Fernandez and had "invited him to breakfast tomorrow at the Casa Rosada because he has to start a period of orderly transition that will bring tranquility to Argentines," Macri told his supporters.

Fernandez, who assumes power on December 10, confirmed in a victory speech that he would meet Macri on Monday morning to collaborate on the transition.

Macri, whose popularity has fallen sharply in the last year as Argentina battled recession and market turmoil, said after he voted that competing "visions of the future" were at stake in the polls.

On a night of disappointment for the centre-right, there was some consolation when the candidate for Macri's Together for Change coalition, Horacio Rodriguez, won the mayorship of the city of Buenos Aires. He beat the leftist candidate Matias Lammens by some distance.

High turnout

The interior ministry said turnout in Sunday's general election was over 80 percent after a campaign dominated by the crippling economic crisis affecting Latin America's second-biggest economy.

Macri had called for a massive turnout, which analysts saw as his main hope of closing a large opinion poll deficit on Fernandez and forcing a second round.

Fernandez vowed to end sharp divisions between his Peronist movement and supporters of the business-friendly incumbent.

"The days of 'Us' and 'Them' are over," the mustachioed leftist leader said after voting in the swanky Puerto Madero neighbourhood of Buenos Aires. "We are in an enormous crisis. Everyone has to take responsibility for what's ahead."

The election comes amid high tensions in the region, with massive protests in neighbouring Chile and Bolivia, as well as recent unrest over inequality in Ecuador.

Voter Maria Marta Rosauer, 54, said she would give Macri "another vote of confidence."