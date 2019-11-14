The reality is that the Saudi economy, including the private non-oil related sector, is heavily dependent on oil revenues. The country's political stability is directly related to the ability of the government to distribute rent to the public, including the creation of jobs in the public sector.

One of the primary sources of Saudi oil revenues is, of course, its oil production, which ranges from 9 to 10 million barrels per day.

A Wood Mackenzie report on investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia pointed out that if Saudi Arabia fully utilised its investment potential, it can double its investment opportunities, create 2 million jobs and significantly increase its GDP.

To achieve this goal, Saudi Arabia needs $3 trillion of investment in various sectors of the economy. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's Vision 2030 has managed to attract interest in its energy markets, but at the same time, MBS' reforms in the oil Kingdom will also increase uncertainty surrounding Saudi Arabia's previously stable oil policy.

For Saudi Arabia, reducing its dependence on oil revenues is the country's most important economic goal by 2030 - but the implementation of Vision 2030 depends on oil revenues and the country's ability to obtain investment from abroad, which often depends heavily on perception.

After the drone attacks in September of this year on the Aramco refinery facility, scepticism arose about the company's production and refining capacity – as well as doubts about Saudi Arabia's ability to secure its facilities with a war raging at its border in Yemen.

Advantages of Aramco in contrast to other oil companies

There are a few essential factors that contribute to Aramco's superiority over other oil giants. First, Aramco has stronger financial resources than big oil companies like Shell, Exxon or BP. Due to its vast financial resources, the company can invest heavily in upstream oil and gas projects, and the company has already invested in refinery projects in major energy-consuming countries, such as India and China.

Another advantage is that Aramco's debt-to-equity ratio is lower than that of other oil giants.

The company's ability to produce oil and gas liquids with different grades gives them further value. Saudi Arabia is fortunate to have abundant oil reserves and very low production costs. The cost of oil extraction in some oilfields is so cheap that in some oilfields, the price of oil does not exceed ten dollars before reaching a barrel.

Aramco's proven oil reserves total 268.5 billion barrels, even more significant than previously known and in 2018 it had a net refining capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day.