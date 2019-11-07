In the summer of 2015, the ruined remains of a villa on Buyukada Island off Istanbul went up for sale. A prospective buyer with $4.4m in his pocket would get not only prime real estate for a summer retreat but a piece of Soviet history.

It was in this villa that Leon Trotsky, the Bolshevik intellectual and revolutionary, lived after his falling out with Stalin following Lenin's death. The founder of the Red Army wrote his autobiography during his four-year stay there from 1929 to 1933.

Trocki Kosku, as the mansion is known in Turkish, is a reminder of how Istanbul provided a refuge for intellectuals and dissidents in the 20th century. The story of Trotsky's sojourn in Istanbul is not an exception.

Facing their final defeat at the hands of the Bolsheviks in late 1920, remnants of the White movement set sail from the Crimean peninsula to Istanbul. Pyotr Nikolayevich Wrangel, commander of the White Army, led the evacuation.

Istanbul was soon swarming with thousands of soldiers and refugees. In a twist of fate, both Trotsky and his rivals Whites found themselves seeking safety in Istanbul.

In fact, besides the defeated White Russians and disenchanted Bolsheviks, German Jewish intellectuals, Bosniak scholars, and Arab journalists all made Istanbul their home at some point over the last hundred years.

In the years leading up to and during World War II, German Jewish intellectuals found refuge in Turkey. Beginning in 1933, Turkey invited eminent scholars and according to Arnold Reisman, around 190 of them made their way to the Turkish Republic.

Turkey was implementing major educational reforms in the 1930s and these scholars played a significant role in that transitional period. A number of them were instrumental in reforming Istanbul University. Famous names including mathematician Richard von Mises taught there.