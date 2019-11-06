Hosted by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the peace deal between the Yemeni government and the seperatist Southern Transition Council (STC) charted out a power sharing module for the governing cabinet, which was described by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a crucial step that will "open a new period of stability in Yemen".

The deal was signed by Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister Salem al Khanbashi and Nasser al Khabaji, who represented the United Arab Emirates-backed STC. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed witnessed the signing.

According to the agreement, one half of the Yemeni cabinet will be reserved for STC members. It also calls for the formation of new cabinet within 30 days. If the deal holds for the long term, the agreement says the Houthis will be included as stakeholders in order to iron out the final political solution for the country.

The deal also includes security issues in the southern cities of Yemen such as Aden Abyan and Shabwah within 15 days.

Both sides are committed to unifying their military forces under the direct supervision of the Saudi-led coalition's command within 60 days.

The full citizenship rights for all Yemeni people and stopping media campaigns against each other are other clauses of the agreement.

Who are the STC?

The Southern Transitional Council was formed in 2017 as a seperatist movement to gain independence for people living in the south of Yemen. It has 26 members, including five governors from the southern cities plus two former ministers.

The milestone of the movement was the firing of Aden Governor Aidarus al Zoubaidi by President Hadi over allegation of disloyalty. Hadi accused Zoubaidi for working for the independence of South Yemen. Following Zoubaidi's ousting, mass demonstrations were held in Aden against Hadi’s decision.

A month later, the STC was formed and it published a paper named Aden Historic Declaration, seeking legitimate rights for the people living in the region.

Their resistance supported by the Emiratis and Saudis in order to stop the expansion of Houthis and fighting against terrorism in the region.

The statement also emphasised the UAE’s and Saudi’s support for the southern people self determination and sovereignty rights.