The US remains deeply troubled by multiple reports that the Chinese government has "harassed, imprisoned, or arbitrarily detained" family members of Uighur Muslim activists and survivors of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region internment camps who have made their stories public, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"In some cases, these abuses occurred shortly after meetings with senior State Department officials," Pompeo said in a statement, reiterating Washington's call for Beijing to release those detained.

China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote the autonomous region that it describes as "vocational training centres" to stamp out extremism and give people new skills. The United Nations says at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.

China has denied any mistreatment of Uighurs, and insists Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region is its internal affair.