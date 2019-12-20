The number of people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so has increased by 11.4 percent in the last year, a rise equal to an extra 7,000 people on the streets.

According to official reports, 68,170 households were considered homeless or on the verge of becoming so, between April and June 2019. 32,220 of those were literally homeless, meaning a 23 percent increase on the same period, last year.

People living in temporary accommodation suchs as hotels, hostels, and bed-breakfasts was at its highest level since 2007.

Nearly 130,000 children dependent on their families live in temporary accommodation.

The number of people living in shared facilities, generally considered the worst type of accommodation, has increased by 40 percent over the last five years.

The majority of these homeless people were forced to live outside of London, often cutting them off from family networks, without any support.

Some London councils force people to live outside of the city using legal powers that leave people with no choice but to accept leaving the capital.

These councils make “take it or leave it” offers of housing miles away in the West Midlands and Essex, often with just 24 hours to make their decision.

If they refuse, they are labeled “intentionally homeless”, meaning they are no longer.entitled to certain forms of help/