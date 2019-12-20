Nigeria's anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the country's biggest-ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai.

Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of attorney general, was one of several high-profile ex-officials wanted over a graft case centred on a $1.3 billion oil deal involving international oil giants Eni and Shell.

He was detained in the United Arab Emirates in November on a Nigerian arrest warrant after spending years in hiding outside the West African nation.

"Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai," the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Twitter.