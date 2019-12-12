Polls closed on Thursday as Algeria's presidential election, which was opposed by a large protest movement, came to an end.

Preliminary results are expected on Friday, with official results later this month and a possible second-round run-off in early January.

Algeria held a tense presidential election meant to bring stability after a year of turmoil, but voting was marred as protesters stormed polling stations and thousands rallied in the capital.

The unpopular vote comes almost 10 months after a people power movement ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, after two decades in office, and as demonstrators keep pushing for an end to the military-backed political system.

Tens of thousands rallied in central Algiers, defying a heavy police presence backed by water cannon and helicopters, and despite the arrests of at least 10 activists meant to prevent a repeat of the previous day's anti-election rallies.

'Mired in crisis'

The ballot features five candidates, all of them widely rejected as "children of the regime" by the protesters.

Among them are two of the ousted leader's former prime ministers — Abdelmajid Tebboune, 74, and Ali Benflis, 75 — and a former minister, Azzedine Mihoubi.

While only a trickle of voters cast their ballots in some districts, national television showed longer queues elsewhere, leading some online commentators to wonder "how much they have been paid".

Voter turnout stood at just over 20 percent at 1400 GMT, seven hours after polls opened, said electoral committee chief Mohamed Charfi.

That was below the 23 percent recorded at the same time of day in elections five years ago, when total participation reached 50.7 percent.

But some said they were determined to cast their ballots.

"I am voting because I am afraid that the country will get mired in the crisis," said Karim, a 28-year-old civil servant.

Mahdid Saadi, a 76-year-old retiree, showed off his voter card with many stamps and said: "I have always voted and I still vote today, it is a duty."

