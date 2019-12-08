Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos said it would support the US Department of Defense as technology companies vie for more defence contracts and the Pentagon seeks to modernise itself.

“We are going to support the Department of Defense, this country is important,” Bezos said at an annual defence forum at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

Tech companies have faced challenges when trying to work with the Pentagon. Last year a defence program, named Project Maven, set off a revolt, as some employees opposed Google technology being used in warfare. Those employees said it clashed with Google’s stated goal of doing no harm and cited risks around using a nascent artificial intelligence technology in lethal situations.

While Bezos said he supported employees having passionately held views, he said it was up to the senior leaders of companies to provide guidance on what projects they would and would not do.

The contract has caused controversy over whether internet giants who say they want to make the world better should be involved in the defence industry.