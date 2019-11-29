Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out on Friday at counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his criticisms of NATO, saying it was the French president who was suffering "brain death".

"I am talking to France's President Emmanuel Macron and I will also say this at NATO. First of all, have your own brain-death checked," Erdogan said.

"These statements are suitable only to people like you who are in a state of brain-death," he added.

Erdogan was commenting in a speech in Istanbul about a remark made by Macron earlier this month saying NATO was experiencing "brain death".

These remarks come after French critics of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday accused France of supporting terrorism.

"He is already the sponsor of the terrorist organisation and constantly hosts them at the Elysee. If he says his ally is the terrorist organisation ... Macron's words, in my eyes, have no meaning," Cavusoglu said.

"Right now, there is a void in Europe, (Macron) is trying to be its leader, but leadership comes naturally," he told reporters in parliament.

Meanwhile, Turkey's communications director also slammed Macron over his remarks.

Blaming NATO for France's poor policy choices and growing strategic irrelevance is unfair to the longstanding alliance, Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

"It is unfair to the French people as well,” Altun wrote on Twitter.