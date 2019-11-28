TÜRKİYE
TRT World hosts World Citizen Awards
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Istanbul, TRT Director-General Ibrahim Eren says "Against the current world order, 'The world is greater than five' is said louder every day."
Speaking at the World Citizen Awards in the metropolitan city of Istanbul, Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan says, "Throughout the history, our land has become a home to those who have escaped persecution and wars." / AA
November 28, 2019

TRT World hosted on Thursday the World Citizen Awards in the metropolitan city of Istanbul.

TRT Director-General Ibrahim Eren told the inauguration ceremony that people across the world demanded change for the current global system.

"Against the current world order, 'The world is greater than five' is said louder every day," Eren said.

"Turkey is at the centre of this great change and the call, and the pioneer of a new and fair world. As a broadcaster, TRT, for its part, is not an alternative in establishing a new media and language but is determined to be an establisher, pioneer, and leader broadcaster," he added.

Attending the ceremony, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan said Turkey is one of the most generous countries in the world.

"Throughout history, our land has become a home to those who have escaped persecution and wars."

"It opened its arms with tolerance to those who saw discrimination and embraced them. It has gained many experiences in the name of humanitarian aid for centuries," said Erdogan.

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) awarded Abdul Aziz Wahabzadeh the 2019 World Citizen of the Year for his bravery in confronting and chasing Brenton Tarrant, a terrorist who attacked worshippers last March in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

On March 15, at least 50 Muslims were killed and scores injured when a terrorist shot worshippers in cold blood at two mosques in New Zealand.

Fatemah Alabad was named for the Women of War award for guiding her daughter Bana to convey the tragedies experienced by people in Aleppo, Syria to the rest of the world.

"Mama" Hawa Aden Mohamed gained the Citizen Educator Award for more than 20 years of inspiring work to empower Somali refugee women and improve their lives.

The Communicator Award went to writer and poet Ahmed Abu Retaima for sparking and organising Gaza’s Great March of Return via social media.

Reyhan Jamalova took the Youth Award for inventing an electricity-producing system using rainwater -- Rainergy -- at only 15 years of age.

