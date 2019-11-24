Known across the world as a unique holiday destination where visitors can immerse themselves in history, nature and serene vacation all at once, Antalya, Turkey has smashed tourist records this year, hosting over 15 million so far.

According to official figures by provincial authorities, 15,567,000 tourists have visited Antalya in 2019, setting an all-time tourism record with visitors coming from 193 countries.

Often regarded as Turkey's "tourism capital", Antalya has always been a centre of interest for tourists looking to enjoy pristine Mediterranean beaches as well as the rich history of the region that has been home to countless civilisations.

Russian tourists showed the greatest interest in the province with about 5.5 million tourists from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 16 percent more than the previous year's figures.

Germans ranked second at about 2.5 million, marking a 16 percent rise in their numbers as well.