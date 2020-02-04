Brexit continues to send shock waves globally after the UK officially left the European Union on January 30, complicating not only London’s relations with the rest of Europe but also with other countries, especially Turkey.

With the UK gone, the EU is likely to need NATO’s military protection more than ever, as losing one of the continent's biggest armies to Brexit puts Turkey, a country with the second-largest army in NATO, at the forefront of securing the interests of the Atlantic alliance.

“[Brexit] will facilitate an enormous loss to the EU, striking a big blow to Europe’s defence and security policies because the British army is more or less the most significant force in the union,” said Selim Kuneralp, a former Turkish diplomat, who is also British Prime Minister and Brexit defender Boris Johnson's cousin from his great-grandfather Ali Kemal's second marriage.

In the absence of Britain, German and French armies will face the burden of defending Europe.

Experts argue that German and French armed forces may not be adequate enough to counter the resurgent Russia, which has been recently mounting pressure over Eastern Europe.

“Under these conditions, it’s going to be a little difficult for the EU to play a major role in the world’s security issues. These developments could have an impact on our [Turkey's] role in Europe. In this perspective, Brexit could not be a bad thing for us because NATO will gain prominence in Europe,” Kuneralp told TRT World.

“If [US President Donald] Trump does not ruin NATO, our importance will increase in some degree in parallel to an increase in NATO’s importance over Europe’s defence and security matters,” Kuneralp said.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently boasted about forming an army dedicated to defending the EU, but the plan triggered suspicion in Germany, which rather prefers a NATO defence line over a new military enterprise.

“Looking at the state the world is in right now, we have the European Union that cannot set up a European army of 60,000 soldiers for many years, and we have Turkey,” said Volkan Bozkir, Turkey’s former EU minister, who is now leading the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee in Ankara, in a previous interview.

“I always joked, when I was a minister and at other times: ‘Make us a member [of the EU] and we’ll send a European army of 60,000 soldiers your way.’ That we can do within a few months. [Despite their talks] The EU hasn’t been able to set up a European army, there is no such thing right now,” Bozkir said.

Economic dimensions