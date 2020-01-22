For decades, US-Turkey relations have been carried on with a strength that has kept their vital strategic assets intact. The importance of Turkey’s geopolitical and strategic position and what it represents for the security of the West and the Atlantic Alliance has allowed the partnership to remain critically important.

Turkey-US relations have passed harsh testing times before, from the Cold War to the Korean War and the Gulf War in 1990-1991.

The strategic barrier between the East and the West that Turkey represented for the Atlantic alliance during the Cold War shaped Turkey’s Atlantic-centric foreign policy, formulations, and world view. Turkey has remained, for decades, as the crucial flank actor of the alliance and defended European security as the vital bastion.

There have been 27 crises between the two NATO allies in the past 60 years. After the 2003 Iraq War, the Middle East started to change drastically. The Arab Spring around the centennial anniversary of Sykes-Picot opened the floodgates and questions for the future of all regional actors. This shifting strategic landscape brought to Turkey-US relations new testing zones and diverging interests, and at some points, a lack of common strategic targets exacerbated the strain on the relationship.

Turkey encountered on its borders one of the greatest calamities of the century, the Syrian civil war, Iraq war, fighting against Daesh, YPG-PKK, and other terrorist organisations. The enduring instability in the Middle East has placed tremendous humanitarian, refugee, and economic demands, as well as strategic and military threats, on Turkey and its security. The regional agenda and geopolitical priorities over the Middle East and its future have started to change between Turkey and the United States.

However, the instability in the Middle East and around Turkey profoundly threatens both the United States' and Turkey’s interests.

With that said, 2019 has been a tough and contentious year for the relationship. President Trump’s policy of continuing to arm the YPG-PKK, despite the decision to withdraw US troops from northeastern Syria, clashes over goals and expectations in the Middle East, the lack of any progress on the extradition of FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, and the arrest of Turkish citizens, have not been taken lightly in Turkey.

On the other side, the relations were further marred by the arrest of several people of Turkish origin working in American consulates, Turkey's Operation Peace Spring and the continued discomfort of Turkey purchasing the S-400 defence system has angered US policymakers.

All of this remains unresolved.