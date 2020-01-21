The Honduran government has formally declared Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organisation, a top security official said on Monday.

“We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organisation and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing,” said Luis Suazo, Honduras’ deputy security minister.

Heavily armed Hezbollah, a militant Shia, has also been designated a terrorist organisation by the US government.

Last week, Guatemala’s new president, Alejandro Giammattei, also signalled he would label Hezbollah a terrorist group, in addition to keeping the Guatemalan embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem.

Both moves were seen as aligning Guatemala’s foreign policy more closely with that of US President Donald Trump.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, called the Honduran government’s move “an important step in the global war on terror” and said it built on similar actions taken in recent months by Britain, Argentina and others.