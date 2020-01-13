TÜRKİYE
TRT launches German-language news platform: TRT Deutsch
TRT Deutsch to focus on humanitarian issues, racism, and discrimination around the world in the German language.
January 13, 2020

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has launched a new branch of its media, a digital news platform in the German language.

TRT Deutsch, which currently runs in Beta version, to focus on giving alternative perspectives on daily issues and news that are missed in the mainstream media.

"We examine current events from different perspectives and put alternative topics on the table that are hardly noticed in the mainstream media," TRT Deutsch said in a statement on its first publishing.

The news media platform will be based in Berlin and will address the German audience in an era of increased far-right extremism across Europe.

"We are clearly positioning ourselves against right-wing radicalism and Islamophobia, as well as against all forms of discrimination. We are committed to a plural, liberal-democratic society," TRT Deutsch statement reads.

TRT Deutsch can be reached at https://www.trtdeutsch.com and various media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE:TRT World
