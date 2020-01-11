Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China.

Tsai defeated two challengers in Saturday's election‚ — Han Kuo-yu of the rival Nationalist Party and James Soong of the smaller People First Party.

Han told supporters in the southern port city of Kaohsiung that he had called to congratulate Tsai on her victory.

Voters chose Tsai's tough stance against China over Han's arguments for friendlier ties with Beijing, which considers self-governing Taiwan a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

The outcome will reverberate far beyond Taiwan's borders with Tsai and Han laying out very different visions for its future — in particular how close the self-ruled island should tack to its giant neighbour.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to retake the island one day, by force if necessary.

But China is also Taiwan's largest trade partner, leaving the island in a precariously dependent relationship.

Tsai, who was seeking a second four-year term, had pitched herself as a defender of Taiwan's liberal values against the increasingly authoritarian shadow cast by Beijing under President Xi Jinping.

"We hope our citizens can come out to vote to exercise their rights and make Taiwan's democracy stronger," she told reporters after voting in the capital Taipei.

Han, 62, favours much warmer ties with China — saying it would boost Taiwan's fortunes — and accuses the current administration of needlessly antagonising Beijing.

He has cast the election as a choice between "peace or crisis" with China, adopting the slogan "Taiwan safe, people rich".

Thousands of supporters began gathering Saturday night for election count rallies but the atmosphere at Han's event in Kaohsiung was markedly more subdued, AFP reporters said.

Friend or foe?

A Tsai victory would infuriate Beijing, which has made no secret of wanting to see her turfed out.

Taiwan bans the publishing of polls within 10 days of elections, but the former law professor has led comfortably throughout the campaign.

Her party currently has a parliamentary majority, which analysts expect it to retain.

"We need a president who can defend freedom and democracy," Vicky Hsiao, a 37-year-old housewife, told AFP after voting in Taipei for Tsai.