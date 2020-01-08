Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a new gas pipeline linking their countries, at a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday with tensions over Libya and Syria also on the agenda.

Erdogan described the Turkstream pipelines — which will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and Europe via the Black Sea — as a "project of historic importance" for relations between their countries.

Turkey did not allow divergence in opinions with Russia to derail common interests, Erdogan also said.

During his speech, Erdogan ruled out any project in the Eastern Mediterranean excluding Turkey.

"There is no chance of realising any project in the Eastern Mediterranean that excludes our country …," he said.

Last week, Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot Administration signed a controversial deal for the EastMed project to build a 1,900-km natural gas pipeline that will run from Israel through Southern Cyprus, Crete, Greece and ultimately to Italy, a plan Turkey says is bound to fail.

The pipeline was a sign of "interaction and cooperation for the benefit of our people and the people of all Europe, the whole world," Putin said at the inauguration ceremony.

"I am sure that in the future Russia and Turkey will implement many more mutually beneficial projects both in energy and other areas," he said.

There are tendencies to raise tensions in the region but Turkey and Russia aim at the opposite, the Russian president stressed.

Putin arrived late on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to Syria — his first to Damascus since the war began — at a moment of acute uncertainty in the Middle East following the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States.

TurkStream and the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic allow Russia to increase gas supplies to Europe without having to rely on Ukraine.

But Moscow's increasing domination of European energy markets has worried the United States, which last month sanctioned firms working on TurkStream and the almost-completed Nord Stream 2.

Bilateral ties

The ceremony in Istanbul reflected a dramatic improvement in ties between Russia and Turkey with both sides hailing the cooperation.

Turkey and Russia have established a regular dialogue over the Syrian conflict, despite being on opposing sides, but now find their relations tested again in Libya.

Last week, Turkey sent its first troops to help defend the UN-backed Tripoli government, which is under siege from warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Erdogan has underlined that the deployment remains small for now: only 35 soldiers and limited to training and coordination roles, according to comments carried in the Hurriyet newspaper.