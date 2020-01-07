Spain's Parliament chose Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to form a new government on Tuesday, ending almost a year of political limbo for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

Sanchez won a cliff-hanger confidence vote 167-165, with 18 abstentions.

His party will lead a leftist coalition with the left-wing Unidas Podemos [or United We Can] party as a junior partner.

Sanchez needed the votes or abstention promise of an array of smaller parties to get past. His supporters in parliament erupted into a standing ovation when the result of the vote was announced in the Chamber of Deputies.

He and coalition ally Pablo Iglesias, the leader of left-wing Unidas Podemos, have said they will push for tax increases on high-income earners and companies and roll back labour reforms passed by a previous conservative government.

First coalition since democracy

The hair-line margin of victory has raised doubts about how long the coalition government will last, as its policies require regular parliamentary approval.

Coalition governments are common in Europe but it is Spain's first since the country returned to democracy in 1978, three years after the death of long-time dictator General Francisco Franco.

After nearly a year of caretaker governments, Sanchez won the simple majority. But without a solid majority in parliament, the coalition may struggle to pass legislation and will need to negotiate with other parties on a case by case basis.