A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said.

Police said they have secured the mall, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no more bodies left inside. But he added, "we don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not." He did not say whether the shooter had been found.

Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma.

He had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that "Death is inevitable for everyone." He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

At one point after the shooting had begun, the suspect posted "Should I give up?" before his account became inaccessible.

The soldier opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250 kilometres (155 miles) from capital Bangkok, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall and had not yet been apprehended, the police said.

"We don't know why he did this. It appears he went mad," said defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.