Australia's High Court on Thursday delayed judgement in Cardinal George Pell's appeal against child sex abuse convictions, with a decision now not expected for months.

The court adjourned after two days of dense legal argument over the case of the 78-year-old former Vatican treasurer, who is trying to overturn a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s.

Pell, who once helped elect popes, is the highest-ranking Catholic Church official ever convicted of child sex crimes.

He was not present for the two-day hearing and will remain behind bars while seven of Australia’s top judges consider his fate.

A court official said it typically took between three to six months for a decision in cases where judgement had been reserved.

Pell's lawyer, Bret Walker, on Thursday urged them to quash the conviction rather than order a retrial, saying it was "the power and duty of this court".

He also accused the prosecution of an "inappropriate and over-engineered attempt at improvisation to make matters fit that won't fit".

The defence has argued Pell would not have had the time or opportunity to molest the boys in the sacristy, which would have been a "hive of activity" after Mass.

Judges pressed prosecutor Kerri Judd on many of her arguments, including when she suggested the time it would have taken Pell to abuse the boys was "not precise" or "clockwork", despite lower courts previously hearing the offending took place in a five-to-six minute period.