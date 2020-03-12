Greek forces are augmenting the reach of their gas bombs along the border with Turkey by using giant fans.

On Thursday, as the local winds shifted across the border from Edirne in Turkey, Greek border guards found the gas they deployed against asylum seekers would mostly turn back and hurt their own ranks.

So they rolled out giant fans mounted on military vehicles to blow the tear gas toward the asylum seekers.

Greece has been accused of using tear and pepper gas past its expiration date, making it even more dangerous.

In the two weeks since Turkey stopped preventing asylum seekers from crossing its borders to reach Europe, nearly 2,500 have been wounded by the measures used by Greek border guards, and several people killed, according to Anadolu Agency.

Money to return home

EU and Greek officials on Thursday said 5,000 asylum seekers on Greek islands would be given financial incentives to return home to relieve pressure on overwhelmed camps.

The plan, available for a month only and based on a $2,260 (2,000-euro) stipend, is only open to those who arrived in Greece before January 1.

"We have now agreed on a special temporary assisted voluntary return scheme...for a period of one month," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said after talks in Athens.