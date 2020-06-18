Pakistani authorities have reimposed lockdowns in “emerging hotspots” of its biggest city, Karachi, effective on Thursday for two weeks as the novel coronavirus continues to implode in the country.

This followed partial lockdowns in areas in Lahore, Peshawar and other cities after the federal government said Covid-19 infections could multiply eightfold by the end of July and hit 1.2 million.

The announcement came eight days or 45,500 cases after the World Health Organization asked Pakistani authorities to impose "intermittent lockdowns" to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With more than 160,100 cases, Pakistan is firmly inching up the rankings of countries with most infections, currently the 13th on the list.

We look at key things to know about Pakistan’s Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns:

Mixed messages from those who lead

In times of crisis, people look to their government and community leaders.

The army and the civilian government are seen by the Pakistani public as equals – in some cases, the former is taken to be the heavyweight – with the clerics as the spiritual leaders.

Their mixed messages have resulted in conflicting guidelines and confusion on how seriously to take the deadly virus.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson announced a lockdown on March 23, contradicting Prime Minister Imran Khan who a day earlier opposed the idea.

READ MORE: Why Pakistan isn't closing mosques despite Covid-19

The government at first turned to Egypt for an Islamic ruling on banning congregational prayers in order to get Pakistani clerics onboard with mosque closures, announcing on March 26 limited capacity prayers.

When the clerics refused to back off, less than a month later, the government capitulated and allowed mosques to fully reopen.

This decision, despite an uptick in infections, resulted in crowds gathering for congregational prayers in Ramadan on a daily basis.

The government later lifted its countrywide lockdown on May 9, a period which saw some 2,000 new cases daily.

Khan justified his decision to end restrictions by citing economic stress and said the idea of a lockdown was forced by the elites.

On Sunday, Planning Minister Asad Umar warned cases could double by the end of June to 300,000, and reach 1 million to 1.2 million by the end of July if current trends continued.

In an apparent attempt to downplay the outbreak, Umar earlier echoed a sentiment similar to those expressed by US President Donald Trump and compared coronavirus casualties to road accidents.

Lockdown ended too soon

The WHO in a letter to Pakistani authorities last week stated the country did not meet any of the global body's conditions for lifting restrictions.

The WHO recommends six conditions for lifting restrictions, including the disease transmission being “under control,” being able to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact, essential places having established preventive measures, and communities being educated, engaged and empowered to “live under a new normal.”

After the lockdown was lifted, people violated government guidelines on social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, as they thronged mosques and markets during Ramadan and ahead of the Eid festival in May.

Since then the South Asian nation’s infection rates have doubled from one-in-ten to one-in-five testing positive.

Testing rates remain insufficient

Though authorities have recently ramped up testing, it is still not enough and true numbers are thought to be higher.

It is “extremely important” to develop the capacity to conduct beyond 50,000 tests daily, the WHO letter stated.

Pakistan, a country of over 210 million people, has tested a maximum of some 30,000 people daily.

It has so far carried out at least 950,782 tests, testing 0.43 percent of the population.

Imran Khan is against nationwide lockdowns

The WHO had suggested a two week-on two week-off styled lockdown to control the rise in cases.

But Khan once again ruled out a nationwide lockdown, on Saturday.

One of the cities that will see partial restrictions is the densely populated eastern metropolis of Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's largest province Punjab. With more than 60,000 cases, Punjab has been hit the hardest by Covid-19 in the country.

A senior official said a number of areas of Lahore would be sealed for two weeks, with entry or exit barred, and government-issued safety guidelines would be enforced in markets using paramilitary forces.